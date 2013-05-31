Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) hangs from the net after a dunk as Indiana Pacers' George Hill runs back fro the ball during the third quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference final basketball playoff in Miami, Florida May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI A blistering third quarter from LeBron James helped the Miami Heat to a 90-79 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday and move them into a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

A misfiring Miami were trailling 44-40 at halftime and were fortunate to be so close, but James turned on the style in the third quarter when the Heat outscored Indiana 30-13.

The four-time MVP outscored the Pacers by himself in the quarter, scoring 16 points on seven-of-10 shooting and was superbly supported by Udonis Haslem who scored 10 points in the quarter on five-of-five shooting.

Although Indiana started the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run, while James took a breather, the return of Miami's leader ensured they ran out comfortable winners.

James finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Paul George top scored for Indiana with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Game Six will be in Indiana on Saturday where a victory will earn defending champions Miami a place in their third successive NBA finals, against the San Antonio Spurs. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)