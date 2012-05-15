Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (L) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics' Rajon Rondo (9) and Ray Allen (back R) during the second half of Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals playoff basketball series in Boston, Massachusetts May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Philadelphia avoided repeating their Game One mistakes and held on for a 82-81 road triumph over Boston on Monday as they outdueled the Celtics late to tie their East second round playoff series.

After blowing a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter to lose the series opener on Saturday, the youthful 76ers again saw a late lead disappear but battled hard to even the best-of-seven series 1-1.

Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 18 points while Evan Turner made a go-ahead scoop shot with 40 seconds left and added two key free throws during a rugged struggle that heated up in the final quarter.

Ray Allen made two three-pointers in the final minute and a half and paced Boston with 17 points.

Kevin Garnett added 15 and 12 rebounds and made a three-pointer as time expired to shave the final deficit, but he was also called for a crushing offensive foul with 10 seconds left and his team down by three.

The Celtics, heavily favored in the series against eighth-seeded Philadelphia, which took advantage of an injured Chicago team to move past the first round, again trailed by 10 late in the third.

Boston caught the visitors with about 4 ½ minutes left and from there both teams traded big shots during a thrilling final stretch.

Game Three is Wednesday in Philadelphia.

