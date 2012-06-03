Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (35) scores past San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Daniel Green (4) in the second half during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Kevin Durant's unstoppable fourth-quarter explosion lifted Oklahoma City to a 109-103 victory over the recently unbeatable San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and levelled the Western Conference Finals series at 2-2.

With visiting San Antonio on the heels of the Thunder in the final quarter, Durant ran off 16 straight points and finished with a game-high 36 to give Oklahoma City a second straight home win and turn up the heat in the best-of-seven series.

"Once a player of that calibre, with that much talent starts scoring it's hard to stop him," Spurs forward Stephen Jackson told reporters after trying unsuccessfully to contain Durant.

"He got into a nice rhythm and got rolling. It was too late."

San Antonio were on a 20-game win streak, the longest ever combining the regular season and playoffs, and looked in complete control of the West matchup before dropping the last two on the road.

Tim Duncan scored 21 points to lead the way for the Spurs but they fell behind by 12 at halftime and their late rally fell short.

After the visitors trimmed the deficit to four, Durant's personal run stretched it back to nine and all but clinched the victory.

Lost in Durant's heroics was an unlikely performance from team mate Serge Ibaka, who recorded a career-high 26 points and made all 11 of his field goal attempts.

Ibaka caught fire, repeatedly making open perimeter shots, and made up for quiet nights from Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who combined for just 18 points between them.

"He didn't miss a shot? Wow," Durant said of Ibaka's play. "He played phenomenal. He's been working on his jump shot since he got in the league and it's starting to be money now."

Thabo Sefolosha was the surprise hero of Game Three for the Thunder, but in Game Four it was their big men who rose to the challenge.

Center Kendrick Perkins added 15 points and nine rebounds to spark the home team.

"Their (big guys) were the difference in the game," Duncan said. "Ibaka made great jump shots. There are a lot of things we need to do."

The Spurs will have their chance to respond with Game Five in San Antonio on Monday.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)