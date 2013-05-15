Golden State Warriors guard Scott Machado (2nd L) shoots as San Antonio Spurs guards Tracy McGrady (L) and Cory Joseph defend during the second half of their NBA Western Conference quarterfinal playoff basketball game in San Antonio, Texas May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

The San Antonio Spurs routed visiting Golden State 109-91 on Tuesday to grab a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference second round series.

The Spurs had squandered an eight-point advantage in the fourth quarter of Game Four to let the Warriors even the series, but they much more clinical back at home in the AT&T Center where they only briefly trailed in the first quarter.

Tony Parker recorded 25 points and 10 assists while Tim Duncan had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, who will try to close out the series in Game Six on Thursday at Golden State.

Harrison Barnes led the Warriors with 25 points and Jarrett Jack had 20 but Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who had erupted for huge games earlier in the Western Conference semi-final, combined for 13 points and made one three-pointer between them. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)