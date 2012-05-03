San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (L) defends against Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks during the first half of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff basketball game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

The top-seeded San Antonio Spurs thrashed Utah 114-83 on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference first-round series.

Gregg Popovich received his Coach of the Year Award prior to tip-off and the Spurs celebrated by coasting to a 2-0 series lead as Tony Parker produced 18 points and nine assists to lead seven San Antonio players in double-figure scoring.

The Jazz shot just 34 percent in their second-worst playoff loss in franchise history.

In the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers produced a convincing 97-74 road win over the Orlando Magic to take a 2-1 series lead.

Danny Granger, who was shooting just 34 percent in the opening two games, found his touch with 26 points and the Pacers dominated the third quarter for a second successive game as they outscored the Magic 32-17 to take control of the encounter.

Glen Davis scored 22 point to lead the Magic.

