Toronto Raptors center Andrea Bargnani (7) reacts after hitting a shot during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Toronto Raptors will be without leading scorer Andrea Bargnani indefinitely after the Italian centre reinjured his strained left calf, the National Basketball Association team said on Friday.

Bargnani, who is averaging a team-high 23.5 points a game, aggravated his strained calf in the first overtime of Toronto's double-overtime win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Tests done on Thursday in Denver revealed no significant damage to the calf, the Raptors said in a statement.

Theinjury is a setback to a Raptors team that are last in the Atlantic division with a 6-13 record going into Friday's road game against the Denver Nuggets.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)