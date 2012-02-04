The Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of blowout losses with a comfortable 106-89 win over the struggling Washington Wizards at the Air Canada Center on Friday.

The Wizards (4-19) provided little challenge and fell for the third consecutive game.

The Raptors (8-16), led by reserves Amir Johnson and Leandro Barbosa, built a 55-45 lead at halftime.

Johnson scored 12 points and Barbosa added 11 in the first half as the home side dominated the interior, holding a large advantage in rebounds and points in the paint.

Washington responded with an 8-0 run early in the third quarter to pull within one point at 60-59, but following a timeout by Toronto, the Raptors regained control of the momentum and pulled away from the fading Wizards.

Barbosa led all Raptors with 19 points and Johnson finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Washington guards Nick Young and John Wall led the Wizards with 21 and 15 points respectively.

