(The Sports Xchange) - Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been fined $25,000 for making incidental contact with a game official during live action.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the fine on Monday.

The incident, for which Budenholzer was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 6:27 remaining in the second quarter of Atlanta's 109-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Budenholzer stepped out to the three-point line on the court and appeared to bump referee Ben Taylor, prompting the ejection.

- - -

The Golden State Warriors can make history Tuesday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers when the defending champions go for their record 16th straight win to open the season.

Fans wanting to purchase tickets to see the 15-0 Warriors try to set the record at Oracle Arena for the best start in NBA history will face steep prices.

VIP seats were being listed for as much as $5,264 each as of Monday morning on Warriors.com, where the team directs fans looking to purchase resale tickets through Ticketmaster, according to San Jose Mercury News. An upper level seat could be had for as little as $263.

StubHub had sellers offering courtside seats for $4,558 each and a standing-room only ticket for as little as $249.

- - -

The Detroit Pistons announced that the franchise will honour and retire jerseys for Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups.

Wallace will be honoured during a halftime ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 16, when the Pistons host the Golden State Warriors at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Billups will be honoured during a halftime ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 10, when Detroit plays the Denver Nuggets at The Palace.

- - -

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)