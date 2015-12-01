November 24, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, who announced Sunday he would be retiring at the end his 20th season in the NBA, reached out to Michael Jordan about his plans.

The 37-year-old Bryant recounted the story when he called the legendary former Chicago Bulls guard this summer.

"This is it," Bryant said he told Jordan on the phone. "He is actually one of the first people that I told over the summer. We've been in frequent contact."

The Orlando Magic assigned guard Devyn Marble to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League.

Marble, 23, has appeared in five games this season with Orlando, averaging 0.4 points and 2.4 minutes per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers recalled guard Joe Harris from the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League.

Harris has played in five games for the Cavs this season, averaging three minutes per game.

