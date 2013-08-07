Pakistan captain Misbah to retire after West Indies series
LAHORE Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies beginning later this month, the veteran batsman announced on Thursday.
NEW YORK LeBron James and the Miami Heat will open the 2013-14 National Basketball Association season at home against the Chicago Bulls, the NBA announced on Tuesday.
The two-time defending champions will be presented with their championship rings in South Florida before the game with Chicago, who should have Derrick Rose back from injury, on October 29.
The game is the first leg of a double-header to open the 68th NBA season. The second game will be an all-Los Angeles affair when the Clippers, now under the guidance of Doc Rivers, play the Lakers.
Miami will play the San Antonio Spurs, last season's other NBA finalists, at home on January 26 then in Texas on March 6.
For the first time there will be two regular season games played overseas. The Spurs will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 4 in Mexico City while the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks meet on January 16 in London. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Jemima Sumgong, who last year became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, has tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in an out-of-competition test carried out by the IAAF, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia American journeyman Charley Hoffman led the U.S. Masters after firing a sparkling 65 in a wind-swept first round on Thursday as world number one Dustin Johnson pulled out due to a back injury.