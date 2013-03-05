* Court threw out port workers' union lawsuit last month
* Arena plan still needs final approval
* Deal to buy Sacramento Kings subject to NBA approval
* Counter bid proposed in Sacramento
SEATTLE, March 5 A Seattle port workers union
has appealed a court ruling that a $490 million sports arena
planned to house the city's sorely missed National Basketball
Association franchise does not violate Washington state
environmental laws, the union's lawyer said on Tuesday.
The proposed stadium is key to a plan by a prominent Seattle
investor to buy the Sacramento Kings and move them to Seattle
renamed the SuperSonics to replace a team of that name which the
city lost to Oklahoma in 2008.
A Seattle judge dismissed a lawsuit last month that had
sought to block plans to build the arena south of downtown, in a
ruling that cleared a major hurdle for the investor group aiming
to buy the Sacramento Kings.
The original lawsuit, brought by a local longshoreman's
union, argued that the backers of the proposed stadium had
violated state environmental laws because they did not complete
an environmental impact statement before striking a deal last
year to build a multi-use arena adjacent to the city's port.
Attorneys for the union argued that a traffic influx from
the proposed arena would stifle transportation corridors leading
in and out of the port, one of the busiest in the United States.
"The decision makers must have the environmental information
in front of them before they start moving down the path," David
Mann, a lawyer for the local branch of the International
Longshore and Warehouse Union, told a news conference.
Attorneys for the city of Seattle, King County, and lead
investor Chris Hansen's development company, WSA Properties III,
had successfully argued that their "memorandum of understanding"
to build an arena did not represent an action that required an
environmental impact statement, which is being completed anyway.
King County Superior Court judge Douglass A. North sided
with the stadium backers and rejected the union's lawsuit,
saying there had not been a legally binding action by the
arena's backers that would require an environmental impact
statement.
Assessments of both the environmental and economic impact of
the proposed arena are under way, though port workers worry they
are too limited in scope and that the specific plan to build the
arena on land Hanson purchased is a foregone conclusion.
"Our livelihoods, our jobs, and the future of maritime jobs
in Seattle are in jeopardy with the ... arena," said Cameron
Williams, the president of the local union.
The proposed stadium deal, which has local support but still
needs final approvals, calls for $200 million in public funding
to be paid back by arena-related revenues.
Hansen and his co-investors - including Microsoft Chief
Executive Officer Steve Ballmer - have struck a deal to buy the
Sacramento Kings. Several reports have put the value of the deal
at about $340 million, but the sides have not commented publicly
on the size of the agreement.
The deal also requires approval by the NBA and was met with
a challenge last week from investors recruited by Sacramento
Mayor Kevin Johnson.
Johnson said on Thursday that 24 Hour Fitness founder Mark
Mastrov would bid to buy the team from its owners, the Maloof
family, and that billionaire supermarket mogul Ron Burkle would
lead an investor group to build a new downtown arena.
Attorneys for the union said they filed the appeal on Monday
with King County Superior Court, which then transfers it to the
court of appeals in Seattle.
(Reporting By Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Mohammad Zargha)