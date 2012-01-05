Argentina's Manu Ginobili (C) handles the ball under pressure from Puerto Rico's Daniel Santiago and Jose Barea (R) during their first round basketball match of the FIBA Americas Championship in Mar del Plata September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff/Files

San Antonio Spurs guard and leading scorer Manu Ginobili will undergo surgery on his broken shooting hand on Thursday and miss up to two months, the National Basketball Association team said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Argentine was injured during Monday's game at the Minnesota Timberwolves and will have a plate screwed into his left hand during the surgery, the Spurs said.

The two-time All-Star was averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3 assists through five games.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he expected Ginobli would be out six-to-eight weeks.

