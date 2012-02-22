The Portland Trail Blazers made San Antonio pay dearly for resting two of their leading players on Tuesday, mauling the Spurs by 40 points in their worst defeat for nearly 15 years.

With San Antonio (23-10) playing their third game in four nights, coach Gregg Popovich decided to rest his veteran duo and the Blazers took full advantage, hammering the visitors 137-97 to snap the Spurs' 11-game win streak.

It was San Antonio's most lopsided loss since falling to the Chicago Bulls by 42 points in March of 1997.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points for Portland (18-16), who had six more players reach double-digits in scoring and led by as much as 48 points.

Jamal Crawford took advantage of a rare start by recording 20 points and the Blazers shot 59 percent in a season-best offensive performance.

Rookie Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who were also without injured players Manu Ginobili and Tiago Splitter.

