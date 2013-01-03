Utah Jazz point guard Mo Williams is to have surgery on his right thumb and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, the National Basketball Association team said on Wednesday.

The 2009 All Star has been scheduled for surgery on Friday and will have his thumb placed in a splint for "approximately six weeks" before being re-evaluated, the Jazz said in a statement.

Williams, who is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 assists for Utah this season, has not played since injuring his thumb during a December 22 game against the Miami Heat.

