Kevin Durant landed a triple double as the Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 119-74 blowout victory over the outclassed New Orleans Hornets on Wednesday.

The Thunder improved to 42-15 with the win, keeping their hold on the second best record in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Western Conference as they try to chase down the leading San Antonio Spurs, who lost 105-101 in overtime to Phoenix to drop to 45-14.

Russell Westbrook was the main destroyer for the Thunder with 29 points while Durant contributed 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

"I'm happy with the way we competed tonight," Thunder coach Scott Brooks told reporters.

"I thought our defensive effort was outstanding for 48 minutes, we passed the ball very well and our overall effort was good. We utilized Russell and KD in different areas of the floor."

Serge Ibaka also added 18 points for the home side while Ryan Anderson top scored for the Hornets with 14 points as New Orleans dropped to 20-39.

The Hornets' cause not helped by the absence of Anthony Davis and Eric Gordon, not that coach Monty Williams was looking for excuses.

"You lose a game like that and you certainly don't feel good about it and yet it's part of our growth," Williams said.

"But, I thought our guys played younger than their age and they need to learn in situations like that. We just didn't play well tonight."

(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston)