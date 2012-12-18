Serge Ibaka's season-best performance of 25 points and 17 rebounds sparked the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder to a 107-93 victory over the West rival San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Known otherwise for his defense and energy, Ibaka dominated his matchup with Tim Duncan as the NBA-leading Thunder (20-4) cruised to their 11th straight win.

Russell Westbrook added 22 and nine assists while Kevin Durant added 19 for Oklahoma City in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals when the Thunder eliminated the Spurs.

This time, the home Thunder blew open a close game with an 11-0 run in the third and used their speed and athleticism to run away from San Antonio.

Tony Parker had 14 points and seven assists for the visitors and Duncan was held to 12 points.

The Spurs (19-7) have lost three of four and had their Southwest Division lead trimmed to one game.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)