Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts in front of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter in game four of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA...

Five-times All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has signed a contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA team said on Thursday.

The news is a consolation for the franchise, coming nearly one month after Westbrook's fellow All-Star Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors.

Terms of the contract were not announced, but multiple media reports said it was for three-years and $86 million.

"I am grateful to extend my contract with the Thunder and continue to play with the only organisation that I have played for and have loved being a part of since I was drafted into the NBA," said Westbrook.

Westbrook recorded 18 triple-doubles last season, equalling the most in the NBA since Magic Johnson in the 1981-82 season.

He averaged 23.5 points, 10.4 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.04 steals last season.

Westbrook, 27, the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA draft, was due to become a free agent at the end of next season.

Westbrook and Durant turned the Thunder into contenders, leading the team to the Western Conference finals last season.

They held a 3-1 lead against Golden State before the Warriors won the final three games to clinch the best-of-seven series.

