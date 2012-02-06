Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Love high-fives fans after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 87-79 in their NBA basketball game in the Target Center in Minneapolis January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Love has been suspended for two games for "driving his foot into the upper body and face" of Houston Rockets forward Luis Scola as Scola was lying on the floor, the National Basketball Association said on Monday.

The incident, which was upgraded by the league to a Flagrant Foul Two, occurred during the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 100-91 win over the Rockets in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Scola had been stripped of the ball while attempting a shot and fell to the floor. Love, an NBA All-Star in 2011, stepped on Scola's face while he was heading upcourt.

Love, the Timberwolves' leading scorer and rebounder, will miss games against Sacramento on Tuesday and Memphis on Wednesday. He is averaging 25.0 points and 13.7 rebounds.

