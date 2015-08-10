Aug 10 Under Armour said on Monday it was
expanding its partnerships with the National Basketball
Association, sponsoring its pre-draft showcase and its youth
basketball program in a move aimed at deepening ties with the
league.
The No. 2 U.S. sportswear maker said it would be the title
partner of the NBA's Draft Combine and a presenting partner of
the Jr. NBA with a deal that expands the company's ties with the
league that first began in 2011.
"Under Armour and the NBA share a commitment to basketball,
fitness, and healthy living," said Emilio Collins, the NBA's
executive vice president for global marketing partnerships.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The deal comes as Jr. NBA prepares to expand its U.S.
efforts in October with the goal of signing up five million boys
and girls over the next two years through a series of basketball
clinics, skills challenges and regional tournaments.
Beginning in 2018, Baltimore-based Under Armour will also
outfit the NBA Draft Combine as part of a multi-year global
partnership for the days-long event. The showcase takes place
annually ahead of the June NBA draft and allows college
basketball players to exhibit their skills and meet with league
personnel.
Under Armour said it will also develop a retail line of NBA
Draft Combine apparel for fans.
"We're proud to expand our partnership with the NBA and
continue our shared commitment to help basketball players
everywhere realize their potential, on and off the court," said
Adam Peake, Under Armour's executive vice president of global
marketing.
The company, one of the fastest-growing sportswear brands in
the United States, has been cashing in on the new trend of
"athleisure," where clothing designed for athletic workouts is
worn outside of gym.
Under Armour said it will promote its NBA athletes, such as
reigning MVP and 2015 NBA champion Stephen Curry, in its
campaigns, brand advertising and social media channels.
In June, rival Nike won an eight-year merchandising
and marketing contract with the NBA, replacing Adidas as its
exclusive apparel provider and making it the first athletic
apparel company to have its logo appear on team uniforms.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Susan
Heavey)