American climber dies on Everest, Indian missing
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
OAKLAND, Calif. The Golden State Warriors earned a National Basketball Association record-setting 73rd regular season victory on Wednesday with a 125-104 blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
The victory came in the final game of the 82-game regular season and snapped the previous record of 72 wins set by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls during the 1995-96 season.
To reach the once unthinkable 73-win plateau, the Warriors made a record 24-0 start to the campaign, won their first 36 home games, became the first team not to lose consecutive games and ended the season with a record 34 road wins.
In the record-setting victory, it was reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry who once again powered Golden State by scoring a game-high 46 points, including 10 three-pointers.
The defending NBA champion Warriors will now turn their focus to the playoffs where they will play the Houston Rockets in the opening round.
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.