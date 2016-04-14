April 13, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the basketball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Farmar (4) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. The Golden State Warriors earned a National Basketball Association record-setting 73rd regular season victory on Wednesday with a 125-104 blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The victory came in the final game of the 82-game regular season and snapped the previous record of 72 wins set by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls during the 1995-96 season.

To reach the once unthinkable 73-win plateau, the Warriors made a record 24-0 start to the campaign, won their first 36 home games, became the first team not to lose consecutive games and ended the season with a record 34 road wins.

In the record-setting victory, it was reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry who once again powered Golden State by scoring a game-high 46 points, including 10 three-pointers.

The defending NBA champion Warriors will now turn their focus to the playoffs where they will play the Houston Rockets in the opening round.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Frank Pingue)