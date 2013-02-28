Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (R) wait for a rebound in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Golden State guard Stephen Curry scored a NBA season-high 54 points but only earned praise and not a win as the New York Knicks prevailed 109-105 against the Warriors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Curry's career-best mark saw him land 18 of 28 shots from the field, 11 of 13 from the three-point arc and all seven free throw attempts.

"I felt good all night," Curry told reporters.

"I obviously played the whole game so I was trying to keep my legs underneath me on the offensive end and stick to the game plan on the defensive end.

"Once I started to see that three ball going down in transition and all sorts of spots over the floor, I knew it was going to be a good night."

Curry also added six rebounds and seven assists on a hot night but the Warriors dropped to 33-25 as Carmelo Anthony notched up 35 points to move the Knicks to 34-20.

"Beautiful to watch," Knicks coach Mike Woodson said of Curry's night.

"We closed out. We made the defensive stops that we had to make coming down the stretch ... but boy, you got to tip your hat, Curry's pretty good tonight."

The Warriors were without the suspended David Lee leaving Carl Landry as the next best scorer with just 15 points. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston)