* Bond launched at 190 bps over midswaps
* Pricing due later on Monday
* Barcap, UBS, HSBC picked for deal
(Adds launch deal size, pricing)
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, March 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
is eyeing a return to global debt markets with a $750
million five-year dollar bond due to price later on Monday.
The lender launched the bond at 190 basis points over
midswaps, arranging banks said, at the tighter end of guidance,
indicating healthy demand for the issue.
Guidance for the bond, which is to be issued under the
bank's $5 billion programme, was between 190 to 200 basis points
over midswaps.
NBAD, 70.5 percent-owned by the Abu Dhabi government and the
largest bank by market value in the United Arab Emirates, held
investor meetings in Switzerland and Britain in February.
The lender issued $20 million in a private placement in
September at 4.8 percent, but Chief Executive Michael Tomalin
has repeatedly said NBAD would jump back into global debt
markets if a window opens up.
Earlier this year, NBAD's Qatari counterpart, Qatar National
Bank priced a five-year $1 billion at a spread of 235
basis points over midswaps, for a very similar rated credit.
Traders expected pricing on NBAD's bond to tighten further
ahead of launch.
"On paper, they (NBAD and QNB) are very similar, but ground
realities differ, and investors perceive Abu Dhabi and Qatar
differently," said one regional fixed income trader.
Another trader earlier said NBAD was a very safe name in the
market, and pricing "may even get tighter."
Barclays, HSBC, UBS, and NBAD
itself are bookrunners on the latest deal.
Regional issuers will be buoyed by improving market
sentiment concerning the euro zone debt crisis as well as strong
investor demand for top-rated Gulf paper demonstrated by
previous issues this year.
Abu Dhabi's five-year credit default swaps,
or the cost to insure against default, stood at around 118 basis
points levels on Friday from nearly 130 basis points at the
beginning of the month, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Amran
Abocar)