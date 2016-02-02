DUBAI Feb 2 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates
by assets, has picked banks to arrange a series of meetings with
fixed income investors starting Feb. 8, a document from lead
arrangers showed on Tuesday.
The bank, around 70 percent owned by state fund the Abu
Dhabi Investment Council, has chosen Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, HSBC and Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group to join its own team in arranging the roadshows.
NBAD, rated AA-/Aa3/AA-, was meeting investors following the
publication of its 2015 results, the document said, although it
did not specify if a bond issue would follow the roadshows,
which will take place first in Europe and then Asia in the week
commencing Feb. 15.
However, the bank said last week its board had approved
setting up a $2 billion medium term notes programme, which would
give it a structure from which to issue new debt.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)