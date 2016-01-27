DUBAI Jan 27 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday said its board approved plans to set up a $2 billion medium term notes programme.

The plan will now be presented to the annual shareholders meeting on Mar. 15 to secure its assent, the bourse filing said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank reported a 24.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)