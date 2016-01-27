BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
DUBAI Jan 27 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday said its board approved plans to set up a $2 billion medium term notes programme.
The plan will now be presented to the annual shareholders meeting on Mar. 15 to secure its assent, the bourse filing said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the bank reported a 24.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.