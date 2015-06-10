DUBAI, June 10 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates by assets, has set initial price thoughts in the 5.375 percent area for its Tier 1 capital-boosting bond issue, which is expected to price later in the day, a document from lead managers showed on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, will be of benchmark size - traditionally understood to mean worth upwards of $500 million.

The bond issue, rated six notches lower than the lender's rating at Baa3/BBB- by Moody's and Standard and Poor's respectively, will boost the bank's core capital.

Owned 70 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi, NBAD mandated Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and itself to arrange the bond issuance. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)