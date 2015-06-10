DUBAI, June 10 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates
by assets, has revised price guidance for its Tier 1 perpetual
dollar bond, after attracting orders in excess of $1.1 billion,
a document from lead managers showed.
The price guidance was revised to a range of 5.375
plus/minus 0.125 percent, the document showed on Wednesday. The
bond was initially marked earlier in the day in the 5.375
percent area via Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley
, Societe Generale and NBAD's own investment
banking arm.
The bond issue, rated six notches lower than the lender's
rating at Baa3/BBB- by Moody's and Standard and Poor's
respectively, will boost the bank's core capital.
The bond, which has a perpetual tenor but can be bought back
by the lender after the fifth year, will be of benchmark size -
traditionally understood to mean worth upwards of $500 million.
Books will close globally at 13.30 UK time, the document
showed.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)