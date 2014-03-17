DUBAI, March 17 Gary Dugan, chief investment officer for Asia and the Middle East at private bank Coutts, has resigned to take the CIO job at National Bank of Abu Dhabi , sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

A Coutts spokeswoman confirmed that Dugan had resigned without elaborating. NBAD declined to comment.

Before Coutts, Dugan was CIO of Dubai's Emirates NBD . (Reporting by Miran Sleiman; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)