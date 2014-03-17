BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
DUBAI, March 17 Gary Dugan, chief investment officer for Asia and the Middle East at private bank Coutts, has resigned to take the CIO job at National Bank of Abu Dhabi , sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
A Coutts spokeswoman confirmed that Dugan had resigned without elaborating. NBAD declined to comment.
Before Coutts, Dugan was CIO of Dubai's Emirates NBD . (Reporting by Miran Sleiman; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.