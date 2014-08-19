ABU DHABI Aug 19 Major Abu Dhabi lender First Gulf Bank has hired a former banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi as head of its corporate finance advisory services, FGB said on Tuesday.

Michael Aissaoui will oversee expansion of the bank's advisory activities for clients regionally and globally.

In April Reuters reported that Aissaoui and another senior banker, Nicholas Gilani, were leaving NBAD to pursue other opportunities.

Aissaoui earlier worked at Societe Generale. He has been involved in several cross-border transactions in the Middle East and Africa region, and jointly led the advisory team for last year's merger between Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)