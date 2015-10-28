DUBAI Oct 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, bought Royal Bank of Scotland's offshore loan book in India for 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) in October, the bank's chief executive Alex Thursby said in a conference call on Wednesday.

The bank is planning to start operations in India next week. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)