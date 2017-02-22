DUBAI Feb 22 National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, the two lenders slated to merge on April 1, have jointly reported a proforma 2016 net profit of 11.37 billion dirhams ($3.1 billion), according to a bourse statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by David Clarke)