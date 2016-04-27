ABU DHABI, April 27 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the emirate's largest lender by assets, is
confident of its ability to deliver single-digit earnings growth
in 2016, said the bank's chief financial officer on Wednesday.
James Burdett was speaking on a media conference call after
the bank posted a 10.7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit
as revenues dropped and impairment charges for bad loans rose.
Chief Executive Alex Thursby had said in January that the
bank expected low single-digit earnings growth in 2016 and
"moderate to good" loan growth.
Also on Wednesday's call, Thursby said the bank's provisions
were expected to experience a slow decline in subsequent
quarters, although NBAD would have to remain careful to manage
the situation.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David
French)