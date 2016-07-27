DUBAI, July 27 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the emirate's largest lender by assets, expects low single-digit revenue and earnings growth for 2016, Chief Financial Officer James Burdett said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The bank posted a 4.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, broadly in line with forecasts.

NBAD Chief Executive Alex Thursby said on the same call he would not be part of the leadership of the bank created after the merger of NBAD and rival First Gulf Bank (FGB).

Merging NBAD and FGB, as recommended by the boards of the two lenders, would create one of the largest banks by assets in the Middle East and Africa. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho; editing by Susan Thomas)