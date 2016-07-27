DUBAI, July 27 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the emirate's largest lender by assets, on Wednesday
posted a 4.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, broadly
in line with forecasts.
NBAD, which earlier this month said it had provisionally
agreed to merge with rival First Gulf Bank, made a net
profit of 1.38 billion dirhams ($375.8 million) in the three
months ending June 30, according to a statement.
This compared to 1.45 billion dirhams in the same period a
year earlier, while the average forecast of four analysts polled
by Reuters was for a net profit in the quarter of 1.32 billion
dirhams.
Merging NBAD and FGB, as recommended by the boards of the
two lenders, would create one of the largest banks by assets in
the Middle East and Africa. The deal is expected to be completed
in the first quarter of 2017.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)