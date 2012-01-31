* Q4 net profit 724 mln dirhams vs 732 mln dirhams yr-ago
* Analysts forecast profit of 756.4 mln dirhams for Q4
* Q4 impairment charges 482 mln dhs vs 424 mln dhs
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Jan 31 National Bank of Abu
Dhabi on Tuesday posted a one percent decline in
fourth quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts, as the
UAE lender was hurt by rising impairment charges.
The country's largest bank market value, made a net profit
of 724 million dirhams ($197.27 million) for the fourth quarter,
compared with 732 million dirhams for the year-ago period, it
said in a statement.
Full year profit stood 3.71 billion dirhams, up 0.7 percent
from 3.68 billion dirhams year-ago.
Analysts forecast an average profit of 756.43 million
dirhams in a Reuters poll earlier this month.
"2011 has been one of the most difficult years ever in
global banking. The region has also been affected by the Arab
Spring, low interest rates and the Euro crisis," Michael
Tomalin, NBAD's chief executive officer said in the statement.
Net impairment charges for the fourth quarter stood at 482
million dirhams, up 13.7 percent over the same quarter last
year. Full year charges reached 1.49 billion dirhams.
"This year we have been particularly cautious regarding
provisions, both for our properties and our credit portfolio,
taking the general provisions to performing credit risk-weighted
assets to the 2014 Central Bank target of 1.5 percent," Tomalin
said.
Loans and advances stood at 159.5 billion dirhams in 2011,
up 16.6 percent over 2010, while deposits rose 23.3 percent to
reach 151.8 billion dirhams.
NBAD plans to open its first office in Malaysia and a
representative office in Shanghai in the first quarter this
year.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair)