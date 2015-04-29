DUBAI, April 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday posted a marginal increase in first-quarter net profit which fell short of analysts' forecasts.

NBAD, almost 70-percent owned by Abu Dhabi's government, made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.6 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 1.41 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, the bank said in a statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 1.49 billion dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)