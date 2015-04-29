* Q1 net profit 1.42 bln dhs vs. 1.41 bln dhs yr-ago
* Expenses to reach 4.1 bln dirhams for 2015 - CFO
* Bank would consider Tier 1 bond issue if required
(Adds quotes from CEO and CFO, new details)
By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, April 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) expects growth in its operating expenses to
moderate in the remainder of 2015, says its chief financial
officer, after surging by 29 percent in the first quarter.
Along with lower non-interest income, expenses dragged on
earnings as the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by assets
posted a marginal increase in first-quarter net profit.
Under chief executive Alex Thursby, the bank has been
building up its focus on emerging markets from West Africa to
East Asia, recruiting staff, refurbishing branches and investing
in information technology systems.
But most of the year's hiring was completed during the
quarter, said Thursby in a conference call.
"Our approach is to invest into transforming the bank early
and let the revenues catch up," chief financial officer James
Burdett said.
Costs would stabilise around the figure posted in the first
quarter, reaching around 4.1 billion dirhams ($1.12 billion) for
the whole year, he said.
That equates to a climb of around 10.9 percent in costs from
the previous year, according to Reuters' calculations.
NBAD made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams in the three
months to March 31, the bank said in a statement.
This was up on the 1.41 billion dirhams in the same period
of 2014, but fell short of the 1.49 billion dirhams forecast by
analysts polled by Reuters.
Helping to bolster results was net interest income, derived
from activities such as lending, which climbed 13.4 percent year
on year. Impairment charges sank 32 percent over the same period
as asset qualities improved.
The bank's performance was also hit by a 3.9 percent dip in
non-interest income. It blamed lower investments and derivatives
income because of one-offs during the same period of last year
and smaller brokerage income from adverse market conditions.
The earnings came against a broadly-positive results season
for banks in the Gulf Arab nation despite concerns over the
impact of lower oil prices on the wider economy.
Dubai's Emirates NBD led the way with a 60 percent rise in
net profit, while First Gulf Bank, another big Abu Dhabi lender,
missed analysts' forecasts.
Thursby said liquidity in the market was starting to
tighten, but the bank was well positioned to cope.
The bank expected to build up its Tier 1, or core, ratio to
15 percent in coming quarters after it dipped slightly to the
first quarter level of 14.3 percent following its recent
dividend payout, said Burdett. It would consider issuing a Tier
1 bond if required, he said.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Editing by David French and Tom Heneghan)