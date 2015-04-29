* Q1 net profit 1.42 bln dhs vs. 1.41 bln dhs yr-ago

* Expenses to reach 4.1 bln dirhams for 2015 - CFO

* Bank would consider Tier 1 bond issue if required (Adds quotes from CEO and CFO, new details)

By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, April 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) expects growth in its operating expenses to moderate in the remainder of 2015, says its chief financial officer, after surging by 29 percent in the first quarter.

Along with lower non-interest income, expenses dragged on earnings as the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by assets posted a marginal increase in first-quarter net profit.

Under chief executive Alex Thursby, the bank has been building up its focus on emerging markets from West Africa to East Asia, recruiting staff, refurbishing branches and investing in information technology systems.

But most of the year's hiring was completed during the quarter, said Thursby in a conference call.

"Our approach is to invest into transforming the bank early and let the revenues catch up," chief financial officer James Burdett said.

Costs would stabilise around the figure posted in the first quarter, reaching around 4.1 billion dirhams ($1.12 billion) for the whole year, he said.

That equates to a climb of around 10.9 percent in costs from the previous year, according to Reuters' calculations.

NBAD made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams in the three months to March 31, the bank said in a statement.

This was up on the 1.41 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014, but fell short of the 1.49 billion dirhams forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Helping to bolster results was net interest income, derived from activities such as lending, which climbed 13.4 percent year on year. Impairment charges sank 32 percent over the same period as asset qualities improved.

The bank's performance was also hit by a 3.9 percent dip in non-interest income. It blamed lower investments and derivatives income because of one-offs during the same period of last year and smaller brokerage income from adverse market conditions.

The earnings came against a broadly-positive results season for banks in the Gulf Arab nation despite concerns over the impact of lower oil prices on the wider economy.

Dubai's Emirates NBD led the way with a 60 percent rise in net profit, while First Gulf Bank, another big Abu Dhabi lender, missed analysts' forecasts.

Thursby said liquidity in the market was starting to tighten, but the bank was well positioned to cope.

The bank expected to build up its Tier 1, or core, ratio to 15 percent in coming quarters after it dipped slightly to the first quarter level of 14.3 percent following its recent dividend payout, said Burdett. It would consider issuing a Tier 1 bond if required, he said.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Editing by David French and Tom Heneghan)