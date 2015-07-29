* Q2 net 1.45 bln dirhams vs f'cast 1.47 bln

* Bank books 166 mln dirhams in impairments, down 22.6 percent

* Loans up 20 percent to 217.9 bln dirhams (Recasts, adds detail, context)

By Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold

ABU DHABI, July 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, does not expect further big outflows of government deposits after 37 billion dirhams ($10 billion) left the lender during the first half of 2015, its chief executive said.

Government finances in the oil-exporting Gulf states have been hit by the fall in oil prices in the past year. Crude oil prices dropped from $115 a barrel in June 2014 to roughly half that level.

Banks in the region have traditionally relied on the government for large parts of their business.

The first-half outflow from NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by Abu Dhabi's government, contributed to overall deposits sinking to 230.1 billion dirhams at the end of June, down 3.1 percent from the same period of last year.

Still, that was offset by 25 billion dirhams of new deposits, including 17 billion from overseas, as the bank targeted cheaper liquidity abroad, CEO Alex Thursby said on Wednesday.

"There's a major dollar liquidity squeeze in the UAE and the region due to lower oil sales and dollars moving to different markets," Thursby said on a conference call.

Government deposits across the UAE banking sector were close to a more "normalised" level than when oil prices were around $110 per barrel, he said.

The bank earlier reported a 1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' estimates, as rising expenses offset higher revenue.

NBAD made a net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams in the three months to June 30, up from 1.43 billion a year before, it said in a statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 1.47 billion.

"We delivered this growth despite economic and market headwinds, including lower oil prices, margin compression and lower non-customer income in our global markets business," Thursby said in the statement.

The lender booked 166 million dirhams as impairments, down 22.6 percent from a year ago.

Loans grew 20 percent on the year to 217.9 billion dirhams by the end of June.

NBAD sees its loan book growing more than the market average of 8 percent in the UAE, Thursby said, despite tight and highly competitive market conditions in an environment of low oil prices. "We expect a slowdown in the second half in loan growth, the market is getting tougher," he said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Editing by Susan Fenton and David Holmes)