By Stanley Carvalho and Hadeel Al Sayegh
ABU DHABI, Oct 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the United Arab Emirates' largest bank by
assets, said government deposits dropped by 48 billion dirhams
($13 billion) in past 12 months after it reported a 3 percent
fall in third-quarter profit.
The bank's chief executive Alex Thursby said on Wednesday
that the UAE banking system as a whole lost 56 billion dirhams
in government deposits from September 2014 to September 2015.
The outflow highlights the impact of current low oil prices
on the UAE's government finances. The International Monetary
Fund in June forecast the UAE's economic growth would slow to 3
per cent this year, down from 4.6 per cent last year and that
the country is set to post its first fiscal deficit since 2009
because of lower oil revenues.
"We do think tightening liquidity will eventually force
banks to raise interest rates and will push NBAD to raise
rates," Thursby said on a conference call with analysts.
"We will always trade off return for safety in the current
uncertain outlook, even if it slows our growth profile," Thursby
told reporters.
In July, NBAD had said it did not expect further big
outflows of government deposits after these fell by 37 billion
dirhams during the first half of 2015.
Most banks in the region are grappling with margin pressures
and liquidity issues as the UAE and other Gulf oil producing
states face a squeeze on budgets from lower oil prices.
NBAD, seeking to diversify outside its home market, bought
Royal Bank of Scotland's offshore loan book in India
this month for 3 billion dirhams, Thursby said. NBAD plans to
start operations in India next week.
NBAD made a net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams ($362
million) in the third quarter ended Sept.30, down from 1.37
billion dirhams in the same period last year, missing analysts
forecasts.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net
profit of 1.45 billion dirhams
NBAD's deposits shrank to 235 billion dirhams in the first
nine months this year from 265 billion dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014 due to an outflow of government
deposits.
Despite higher interest income and lower impairments in
third quarter, NBAD's profit fell due to lower non-interest
income which fell to 763 million dirhams from 774 million
dirhams in the prior-year period.
Loans grew 7 percent in the first nine months of this year
over the same period last year, but Thursby said he expected
loan growth to slow down across all sectors in the UAE going
forward.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Hadeel al Sayegh; editing by
Tom Arnold and Jane Merriman)