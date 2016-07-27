* NBAD Q2 1.38 bln dhs vs 1.45 bln dhs year ago
* FGB Q2 1.31 bln dhs vs 1.45 bln dhs year ago
* Both banks hurt by higher impairments
(Adds comments from conf call, details, context)
By Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 27 National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, in merger talks to
create one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa,
both reported lower profits on Wednesday, reflecting challenging
conditions in the UAE.
The results bring to a close a generally tepid earnings
season for the Gulf state's banks, with many struggling under
the weight of higher defaults and sluggish credit growth.
Much of the weaker performance, particularly in oil-rich Abu
Dhabi, stemmed from reduced government spending as a result of
lower oil prices.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the emirate's largest
lender by assets, said its second-quarter net profit fell 4.8
percent to 1.38 billion dirhams ($376 million) in the three
months through June.
That was broadly in line with forecasts in a Reuters' survey
of analysts.
Impairments booked during the quarter leapt 79.2 percent
from a year ago to 298 million dirhams, "driven by a challenging
operating environment and prudent provisioning," the bank said
in a statement said.
NBAD's loan book shrank 1.5 percent to 202.9 billion dirhams
by June 30, versus 205.9 billion dirhams at the end of December
2015 as the bank reduced its trade finance.
"There's a slower growing market generally. Growth in the
loan market in the UAE will be slow," Chief Executive Alex
Thursby said on a media conference call.
That trend is likely to continue with NBAD forecasting
relatively modest growth for the rest of the year.
"We expect low single-digit revenue and earnings growth,"
Chief Financial Officer James Burdett said on the same
conference call.
However, Thursby said he was bullish on revenue growth in
non-interest income as well as from the bank's international
business.
The merger of NBAD and FGB, recommended by the boards of the
two lenders earlier this month, is expected to be completed in
the first quarter of 2017.
FGB, the UAE's third-largest lender by assets, broadly met
estimates as it posted a 10 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit to 1.31 billion dirhams.
Net interest and Islamic financing income during the period
edged down 3 percent, while impairments jumped by 54 percent to
398 million dirhams.
The bank's loans and advances stood at 153.8 billion dirhams
at the end of June, up 3 percent from the same period of 2015.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
(Editing by David French and Susan Fenton)