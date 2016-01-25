ABU DHABI Jan 25 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) has shut its equity market-making operation
less than a year after launch, two sources aware of the matter
said on Monday, in a blow to efforts aimed at boosting liquidity
on the emirate's stock market.
The United Arab Emirates' largest lender by assets was the
Abu Dhabi exchange's only official market-maker, quoting both
buying and selling prices to make it easier for investors to
move in and out of positions, after a February launch that the
head of the 373 billion dirham ($101.6 billion) bourse said
would increase liquidity and trading.
Since then, however, regional markets have been hit by
substantial volatility and trading volumes have fallen away as
investor sentiment has wavered because of weak oil prices, and
Reuters reported in November that Galen Moore, the head of
NBAD's equity market-making, had left the bank.
NBAD, which is almost 70 percent owned by an Abu Dhabi state
fund, scrapped the equity market-making business at the end of
2015, the two sources said on Monday, speaking on condition of
anonymity because the information had not been made public.
One of the sources said that the move was because the
venture had proved unprofitable.
The scrapping of the operation comes as banks in the UAE are
evaluating costs in response to the fall in oil prices, which
has squeezed liquidity in the system and placed question marks
over future earnings growth prospects.
Asked whether NBAD had closed its market-making business,
Chief Executive Alex Thursby told Reuters: "We are focusing on
debt capital markets more than equities because we don't think
it is a natural place to play for us. We are less an equity
house and more a debt house."
Thursby declined to elaborate on his comments.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and David
Goodman)