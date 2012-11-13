Nov 13 Longtime "Today" show executive producer
Jim Bell will be leaving the NBC morning show to become a
full-time executive producer of the Olympics, the TV network
said on Tuesday.
The reshuffling is part of Comcast NBC efforts to
revive the "Today" show, which has been in a back-and-forth
ratings war with rival ABC's "Good Morning America" ever
since ABC snapped NBC's 16-year unbeaten streak earlier in the
year.
A source told Reuters on Monday that NBC expects to name
Alexandra Wallace, a senior vice president of the network's news
division, to Bell's old "Today" post, along with another
producer.
Bell, who has headed the show since 2005, was blamed this
year for the controversial firing of Ann Curry as anchor
alongside Matt Lauer.
Reuters had previously reported in August that Bell was in
line for a kind of uber-producing sports role like the one Dick
Ebersol - NBC's longtime Olympics executive producer and former
sports chief who served as a mentor to Bell - played for the
network.
"There is no doubt that Jim is the right person to be our
Olympic production leader into the future," said Mark Lazarus,
head of NBC sports.
Bell will report to Lazarus, NBC said.
NBC has a contract to broadcast the Olympics in the United
States for the next four games in Russia, Brazil, South Korea
and an unnamed host city in 2020.
London marked the first time Bell was in charge of coverage
of the games, filling the shoes of Ebersol, who left NBC in May
2011. Despite flak from social media sites for having delayed
airing major events until prime time, NBC's London Olympics
coverage drew a record number of viewers.
Bell, 45, a former defensive lineman on Harvard's football
team, joined NBC in 1990 to work on the Barcelona Olympics and
has worked on every summer Olympics since. He has also produced
broadcasts of football, basketball and baseball games for NBC.