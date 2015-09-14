Sept 14 NBC said "The Terminator" star and
former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will replace
Donald Trump as the host for its show "The Celebrity
Apprentice".
Donald Trump had said that while he was running for the
White House he would not take part in the reality TV show, in
which he uses "You're Fired!" as his signature command to
eliminate contestants.
NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, said on Monday that
the show will return for the 2016-17 season.
