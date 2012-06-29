* NBC plans to heavily promote fall shows during Olympics
* Large number of new shows makes it tougher for breakouts
* Olympics promos do not guarantee a show's success
By Liana B. Baker and Lisa Richwine
June 29 NBC plans to premiere 16 new shows in
prime time starting this fall, by far the biggest crop of
launches for any network for the next TV season and one of the
biggest new slates in recent years.
The large number of new shows is a function of the network's
status as the ratings cellar-dweller among the big four
broadcast networks - the others are CBS, News Corp's
Fox, and Walt Disney Co's ABC. But the amount
of new shows also has the potential to overwhelm viewers.
"You are dividing your attention so many more ways. It's
like having 10 children instead of two. How do they all get
attention?" said media industry consultant Adam Armbruster of
Eckstein, Summers, Armbruster & Co.
NBC, owned by Comcast Corp, is airing six new
shows in the fall. The 10 other new shows it ordered will debut
through early next year. This compares with third-place network
ABC, which is adding 10 new shows to its lineup. First-place CBS
and second-place Fox will add six and five newcomers,
respectively.
Given the number of entertainment options vying for viewers'
time - from television and movies to videogames and online video
- marketing is critical. Properly promoting a new show to make
it stand out from the crowd is almost as important as the show
itself. In this regard, NBC has a strong platform to leverage in
the Olympic games, which the network will air over the course of
about three weeks beginning on July 27.
"You'll see during those 17 days we are going to try to set
up the fall launch on NBC prime time as well as we can," said
NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke during a media event on Wednesday.
But that will not come cheap. For starters - while it is a
common practice - taking up air time for in-house promotions
during a large event like the Olympics means NBC is likely
eating in to advertising inventory it could have sold to someone
else, said Steve Ridge, president of the media strategy group at
Frank N. Magid Associates. The network is, in essence, buying
advertising with its promotional investment just like any other
advertiser would, Ridge said.
Beyond that, NBC will have to choose between spending
equally to promote each program or devoting the bulk of its
marketing dollars to a few programs and hope others break out,
industry analysts said.
"No one has an unlimited bucket of cash for promotion,"
Armbruster said.
Len Fogge, NBC Entertainment's president of marketing, said
promotions for new shows airing during the Olympics will not cut
into any advertising dollars and NBC is not taking up any more
promotional time this year than it has in past Olympics. And
Burke noted during the Wednesday event that NBC is on track to
generate $100 million more in ad revenue than it did during the
Beijing Olympics in 2008, but could not guarantee the network
would make money this year from the games.
Last season, NBC spent $33 million to promote eight new
shows, excluding advertising it ran on its own networks,
according to Kantar Media. But one former NBC executive put the
figure even higher, saying that in recent years NBC has spent
around $50 million annually to launch its fall schedule.
Fogge declined to comment on the network's marketing budget
and whether it would spend more than a year ago.
"We think it'll be adequate to amass the impressions we need
to get people aware of our shows," Fogge said in an interview,
adding that the network will also steer viewers to Twitter,
YouTube, and Facebook for longer looks at its new shows.
After pitching its fall shows to advertisers in May, NBC
collected $1.8 billion in commercial time, the smallest amount
of advertising commitments from media buyers during the recently
concluded "upfront" selling season.
Building a network from NBC's spot "is an extremely tough
experience. It's a tough place to be," said Garth Ancier, former
BBC Worldwide America president and a former programming chief
at NBC and Fox. Moving back to a competitive position "is a
multi-year experience."
OLYMPICS ADVANTAGE?
After Comcast acquired control of NBC in a $30 billion deal
in 2010, the company chose Bob Greenblatt, who earned a
reputation as a programming Svengali with shows like "Dexter"
and "Weeds" at pay-TV network Showtime, to rebuild the network.
At NBC, Greenblatt inherited only two legitimate hits: singing
competition "The Voice" and "Sunday Night Football." That left
him with plenty of holes to fill and few places to reach a large
number of viewers to promote new entries.
That's where the Olympics comes into play.
While NBC lost money broadcasting the 2010 Olympics and said
it may not turn a profit in London, the games provide an
"unmatched platform" for promoting new programs and creating
buzz, said Ridge, from Frank N. Magid Associates.
In 2008, the summer Olympics broadcast averaged 27.7 million
viewers in prime time, or about 20 million more viewers than the
7.3 million NBC drew on average in prime time last season,
according to Nielsen. Its most-watched show, "Sunday Night
Football," averaged 21.2 million viewers per broadcast.
One gambit Greenblatt is taking to capitalize on the
increased viewership NBC will receive from the Olympics is to
premiere during the games commercial-free episodes of "Animal
Practice," a show featuring a monkey that takes place in a
veterinary clinic, and "Go On," starring former "Friends" star
Matthew Perry as a sports broadcaster in group therapy.
But some media buyers are not convinced the network picked
the most appealing shows for the older audience that normally
tunes in for the games.
Initial feedback from advertisers on "Animal Practice" is
lukewarm, said Steve Kalb, director of video investment at the
Mediahub division of Mullen, a unit of Interpublic Group
. And Perry has not clicked with audiences since
"Friends" - his last NBC show, "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip"
was canceled, as was his sitcom "Mr. Sunshine" on ABC after just
three months.
A strong Olympics presence does not always equal ratings
gold for new shows either. NBC has been using the Olympics to
promote new shows since it began broadcasting the games in 1988
and many of them failed to gain traction. It filled the 2008
telecasts of the Beijing summer games with promos for the
Christian Slater spy drama "My Own Worst Enemy," which lasted
only nine episodes before being canceled. In 2004, the network
heavily promoted the critically panned Friends-spinoff "Joey,"
which got the axe after two seasons.
Shows promoted during the Olympics get an "initial sampling
but it's not an indicator of longevity," said Brian Hughes,
senior vice president of audience analysis at MagnaGlobal
Intelligence, a unit of Interpublic Group.
"Ultimately, a show will live or die based on its own
merits," he said.
NBC said the Vancouver Olympics gave a boost to two shows in
2010, "Parenthood," and the now-canceled reality show "Who Do
You Think You Are?"
The latter show's cancellation lends credence to the notion
that even if a new show manages to build buzz and generate
strong ratings during the Olympics, the momentum could fade by
the time it returns to its regular programming slot after the
games. "Animal Practice," for example, won't debut in its
regular time slot until Sept. 26, more than a month after it
airs following the Olympics' closing ceremonies on Aug. 12.
While NBC said the two comedies it is airing during the
games are anchors for the fall, the network also is likely to
give promotional time to other shows, including "The New Normal"
from "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy about a gay couple and their
surrogate, and a comedy created by late-night host Jimmy Fallon
called "Guys with Kids."
Though it is debuting 16 new shows during the year, NBC
hedged its risk by ordering half-seasons for many of them and
premiering some in the fall and others early next year. That
strategy "cuts down on the number of repeats, which tend to have
lower ratings," said Brad Adgate, director of research at
Horizon Media.
While NBC will face a challenge to make new shows stand out
from the pack, media buyers say it had few other options but to
order so many shows, throw money at them and then hope something
sticks.
"Even if one or two shows end up working for them, it will
make a huge difference," said MagnaGlobal's Hughes.