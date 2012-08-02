* NBC has aired two-thirds of events live

* Acknowledges social media criticism

* Would consider streaming to non-pay TV subscribers in future

By Liana B. Baker

Aug 2 NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus gave an impassioned defense of the network's Olympics coverage on a conference call Thursday, but conceded some of the criticism leveled at the network has been "fair."

Lazarus, along with NBC Research President Alan Wurtzel, addressed gripes about tape-delaying events to air in prime-time by noting that NBC's stable of TV networks has so far aired two-thirds of the events from London live, about 158.5 live hours out of 274 total hours.

Lazarus said the London Games' tape-delayed prime-time ratings despite the complaints have so far topped the live prime-time ratings for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. So far, NBC has averaged more than 30 million viewers for the games, making it the highest-rated Olympics, su rp assing the 1996 summer games in Atlanta.

On the business side, he said NBC , which at one point stood to lose $200 million on the event, now has a small chance of making "a little bit of money" because of the strong ratings performance.