By Liana B. Baker
June 27 NBC may not turn a profit this year from
the London Olympics but expects to make money on the four future
Olympic games it also purchased broadcast rights to, the top
executive at NBCUniversal said on Wednesday.
About a year ago, NBCUniversal, a unit of Comcast Corp
, spent $4.38 billion for the U.S. broadcasting rights
to four upcoming Olympics games until 2020. The new contract is
more favorable than a previous $2.2 billion deal for the London
and Vancouver games that saw NBC lose more than $200 million.
"We wanted to make sure that we got the games at a price
that would not cause this company every two years to lose a lot
of money and we believe we've done that," said NBCUniversal
Chief Executive Steve Burke at an event in New York.
He added that NBC paid roughly the same price for the games
in Sochi, Russia, in 2014, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and the games
in 2018 and 2020, as it spent for the games in the past, which
should reap a profit for the network as the value of the Olympic
broadcasts increases.
"Over time, as these properties become more and more
valuable in a world that is increasingly fragmented, and over
time as you get media inflation, we think we are going to make
money on these games," Burke said.
He added the NBC is on track to generate $100 million more
in ad revenue than the Beijing Olympics in 2008. But executives
said on Wednesday they could not guarantee the network would
make money this year from the Olympics and at least one analyst,
Miller Tabak's David Joyce, estimates it could stand to lose
between $100 million and $200 million.
NBC is expecting more than 200 million people to tune in to
the London Olympics broadcasts, resulting in it being one of the
top five most watched events of all time, said NBC's president
of research and development, Alan Wurtzel.
But the London games will not beat Beijing's ratings because
of a few factors, including how the time difference in London
does not allow for live prime time events in the U.S., said NBC
Sports Chairman Mark Lazarus. About 214 million viewers in 2008
tuned into the Beijing games, according to Nielsen.
"I would love to match those numbers but I think that's an
unlikely scenario," Lazarus said.
Lazarus said that it was too early to say whether
the network would make money televising the Summer Olympics in
London next month, but that advertising sales were currently
"very strong" for the TV broadcasts.
ONLINE GAMES
Online broadcasts of the Beijing events in 2008 were
streamed on the Internet more than 53 million times, and NBC is
expecting to beat that figure this year, said Wurtzel, the
president of research.
"There has to be more (this year) because there's more
content," he said.
NBC is touting its Olympics coverage as carrying more live
broadcasts than ever before--up to 3,500 hours on the Internet
with as many as 40 feeds at one time. But for millions of
households in the United States that do not pay for a cable
subscription, watching a live broadcast of the summer games in
London will not be possible.
Only customers with subscriptions to a cable, satellite or a
TV service such as Verizon's FiOs can log on to watch the live
Internet broadcasts.
Watching television over the Internet on mobile devices or
computers through a cable provider is an industry effort known
as "TV Everywhere" that analysts say is intended to stop
consumers from cutting the cord in favor of cheaper online
services such as Netflix or streaming on Amazon.com.
Just under 60 million people in the United States pay for
cable, according to SNL Kagan estimates, while 10.7 million
homes in the U.S. watch TV but do not subscribe to cable,
according to research firm MagnaGlobal. It's this group - the
people who may watch TV using a rabbit ear antenna or through
other means besides cable - who will be shut out from NBC's live
streams.
Consumers without cable subscriptions can still tune in to
the taped broadcasts every night on NBC or watch highlights on
NBC's website, the company said. But highlights from the most
popular Olympic sports that make up more than 90 percent of
NBC's prime time broadcasts, such as swimming, gymnastics, beach
volleyball, diving, and track and field, will only be online
after the prime time broadcasts air on the West Coast.