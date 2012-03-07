MUMBAI, March 7 State-owned National
Buildings Construction Co's (NBCC) initial public offering may
be launched on March 22, Sidhartha Pradhan, additional secretary
in the government's Department of Disinvestment, told television
channel CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.
The government plans to sell a 10 percent stake in NBCC,
which is a consultant for civil construction and real estate
projects.
The share sale will be the government's first since a $2.6
billion auction in Oil and Natural Gas Corp earlier
this month failed to attract enough investors, forcing state-run
Life Insurance Corp to pick up most of the 5 percent stake on
offer.
While pricing details for the issue are yet to be worked
out, the IPO is expected to raise between 2 and 2.5 billion
rupees ($50 million), a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said. Enam and IDBI Capital are the merchant bankers to
the issue.
The share sale is part of the Indian government's plan to
raise 400 billion rupees ($8.1 billion) in the current fiscal
year through stake sales in state-run firms, to trim a yawning
fiscal deficit.
So far, the government has raised about $2.8 billion in two
share sales.
Stake sales in Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oil India
and Steel Authority of India Ltd could be
considered in the fiscal year that starts in April, Pradhan
said.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)