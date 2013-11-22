Nov 21 NBCUniversal is said to be close to
taking a minority stake in a new company being formed by
AllThingsD journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
situation.
Mossberg and Swisher currently run the AllThingsD website,
which is owned by Dow Jones & Co, the News Corp unit
that also publishes The Wall Street Journal.
The website was launched in 2007 as an extension of the D:
All Things Digital technology industry conference and quickly
became an authoritative source of industry news and gadget
reviews.
As part of the expected deal, NBCUniversal's television
networks are expected to obtain access to content from Mossberg
and Swisher's new company, the newspaper said. ()
NBCUniversal, a unit of Comcast Corp, owns the NBC
network and CNBC and MSNBC.
Mossberg and Swisher have said they plan to start a company
with a new name next year. They have held talks with several
media companies, including Hearst Corp, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
However, Hearst is no longer in talks, according to people
familiar with the matter, the Journal said.
In September, the journalists and Dow Jones said they would
not renew their partnership when their contract expires at the
end of the year.