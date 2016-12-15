Dec 15 Comcast Corp's NBC Universal
said it has partnered with the International Olympic Committee
and the United States Olympic Committee to launch an Olympic TV
channel in the United States.
The parties said the new channel, named the "Olympic
Channel: Home of Team USA," would be launched in the second half
of 2017 and stream Olympic sports and related content all year
round. bit.ly/2hAH1Kz
The channel would also create content focused on the
achievements and inspiring stories of Olympic athletes.
The Rio Olympics has always been a big deal to NBC
Universal. Comcast said in October that the company benefited
from its NBC Universal unit's broadcast of the Rio Olympics,
which boosted its overall revenue.
Comcast has been expanding its internet business and
investing in media assets as it looks to add more customers amid
stiff competition, specially from streaming video services.
Along with the channel, the partnership also includes
additional coverage of Olympic sports programs that will appear
exclusively on other NBCU platforms - including NBC, NBCSN and
NBC Sports Digital outlets, the parties said.
The first such coverage will begin this Saturday, with the
Team USA Winter Champions Series.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)