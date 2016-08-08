(Corrects spelling in first paragraph)
Aug 8 Comcast Corp's NBC Universal has
signed a multi-year deal with Snapchat to produce original
content for the messaging app, a Snapchat executive told
Reuters.
NBC is set to kick off this initiative with "The Voice on
Snapchat", a series that collects user-submitted performances
judged by 'coaches' from the broadcaster's singing show "The
Voice", the Wall Street Journal, said on Monday. (on.wsj.com/2aF5RnD)
Apart from the "The Voice", NBC's popular originals like
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Saturday Night
Live", are likely to be available on Snapchat this fall, said
the Journal, which first reported on the deal.
NBC Universal could not be immediately reached for comment.
However, this is not the first deal between the parties.
According to Bloomberg, Snapchat chalked up a deal with NBC
in April to show highlights from the 2016 Olympics. (bloom.bg/1pOC0QV)
These deals show the broadcaster's effort to woo younger
audiences who are increasingly shifting to online media for
their entertainment fix, ditching traditional cable services, a
trend called 'cord-cutting'.
Snapchat, which has more 100 million users, is known for
automatically making posts disappear after 24 hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)