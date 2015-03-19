DUBAI, March 19 National Bank of Egypt
(NBE), the oldest commercial lender in the North
African country, has invited banks to pitch for arranger roles
on a potential dollar-denominated bond issue, two banking
sources said on Thursday.
A deal for the lender is expected to follow Egypt's return
to the international debt market in the second quarter after a
five-year hiatus, the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity because the information isn't public.
NBE is looking for a deal of benchmark size, one of the
sources said. For issuers with low credit ratings, such as NBE,
benchmark is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $300
million.
NBE wasn't immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French; Editing by
David Goodman)